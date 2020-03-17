Feds: 10.4K Foreigners Caught at Northern Border Before Canada’s Coronavirus Travel Ban

Thousands of foreign nationals have been caught attempting to cross into the United States from Canada before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would close the nation’s borders to foreign travelers.

On Monday, Trudeau said he would be shutting down Canada’s borders to non-citizens with exemptions for permanent Canadian residents, diplomats, aircrews, and American citizens. Before the announcement, Trudeau had not issued a single travel ban — not even for China, Iran, South Korea, or Italy.

Federal data obtained by Breitbart News shows that nearly 10,400 foreign nationals were deemed inadmissible or apprehended at the U.S.-Canada border in January and February. In January, alone, northern border agents encountered nearly 3,600 foreign nationals.

In February, northern border agents apprehended 259 foreign nationals and declared 6,540 inadmissible. These inadmissible numbers and apprehensions do not include the foreign nationals who have arrived at northern border ports of entry and have successfully entered the U.S.

