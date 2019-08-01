Feds Arrest "Florida Man" Mohammed After Threat to Kill Trump

A migrant in Florida was arrested by federal officials after threatening to kill President Trump, screaming in Arabic, “We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives.”

36-year-old Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed, described as a “Florida man” by the media, yelled the threats after he had tried to stab a Walmart employee during a disagreement at the customer service desk.

The threats were picked up by police body cameras and later translated from Arabic.

“We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives. God will send angels to destroy you,” said Mohammed, adding, “I need Trump cut. I want to cut, two portions.”

MSM Media Blackout – Another Grateful Refugee FL: Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed attacks man w/ scissors, screams: “We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you w/ knives” His Facebook said: “Whoever knows why I came 2 America wait for the news on TV & victory is from Allah” pic.twitter.com/iLh7tCgNob — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 31, 2019

Authorities were first alerted to Mohammed after he made suspicious Facebook posts referring to doing something that would be newsworthy.

“Whoever knows why I came to America wait for the urgent news on television screens and victory is from Allah,” read one post.

The suspect had also been “acting strange” since he lost his job, according to the individual who tipped off the feds.

Court records do not indicate where Mohammed originally came from, but he could face deportation if he is a non-citizen on a federal charge of threatening the president.

