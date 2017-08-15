Feds Collect Record Income and Payroll Taxes Through July

Image Credits: Ed Ivanushkin / Flickr.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

The federal government collected record amounts of both individual income taxes and payroll taxes through the first ten months of fiscal 2017 (Oct. 1, 2016 through the end of July), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement.

Through July, the federal government collected approximately $1,312,691,000,000 in individual income taxes.

At the same time, it collected $976,278,000,000 in Social Security and other payroll taxes.

Prior to this year, fiscal 2015 held the record for individual income tax collections through July. That year, the Treasury collected $1,309,431,860,000 (in constant 2017 dollars) in individual income taxes in the first ten months of the fiscal  year.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Dr Corsi: Trump Set To Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio Before Planned Trip To Arizona

Dr Corsi: Trump Set To Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio Before Planned Trip To Arizona

Government
Comments
Nobody Ever Said It Would Be Easy To Take The Country Back

Nobody Ever Said It Would Be Easy To Take The Country Back

Government
Comments

What to Do When Cops Show Up

Government
Comments

GOP Lawmakers Ask Jeff Sessions to End Operation Choke Point

Government
Comments

Trump suspects Bannon behind WH leaks: report

Government
Comments

Comments