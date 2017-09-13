Feds Collect Record Taxes -- Still Run $673B Deficit!

Image Credits: Pictures of Money / Flickr.

The federal government collected record total tax revenues through the first eleven months of fiscal 2017 (Oct. 1, 2016 through the end of August), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement.

Through August, the federal government collected approximately $2,966,172,000,000 in total tax revenues.

That was $8,450,680,000 more (in constant 2017 dollars) than the previous record of $2,957,721,320,000 in total tax revenues (in 2017 dollars) that the federal government collected in the first eleven months of fiscal 2016.

Read more


Related Articles

Consumers the big winners of Amazon-Whole Foods merger

Consumers the big winners of Amazon-Whole Foods merger

Economy
Comments
Is Forced Military Service Good for the Economy?

Is Forced Military Service Good for the Economy?

Economy
Comments

Why Is the Euro Still Gaining Against the Dollar?

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Drops 8% After JPMorgan CEO Calls It A ‘Fraud’

Economy
Comments

Middle-class Income Hit Highest Level on Record in 2016, Census Bureau Reports

Economy
Comments

Comments