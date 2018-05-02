Feds Could Be Coming For California's Over-Budget Bullet Train

Image Credits: CHSRA / Wiki.

The biggest boondoggle in California history is now under the microscope of the U.S. Department of Transportation as costs continue to climb on a multi-billion dollar high-speed rail project that routinely misses deadlines and blows through budgets.

The DOT is currently auditing the pricey West Coast venture- something critics claim is long overdue on what’s essentially a pet project that’s billions in the red, seven years behind schedule and appears to have no plausible way of living up to its goal of getting riders across the state in three hours or less.

The audit was requested by Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., and began in April. A summary of preliminary findings is expected this summer with a final report due in the fall.

