Feds Defend Immigration Arrests at Courthouses

Image Credits: Kit Daniels / Infowars.com.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have defended federal agents who make immigration arrests at courthouses after California’s top judge asked them to stop, according to a letter released Friday.

Sessions and Kelly sent the letter Wednesday to California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, saying state and city policies barring local law enforcement from turning over suspects for deportation have compelled federal agents to arrest immigrants at courthouses and other public places.

Courthouses are a safe place for federal agents to make the arrests because visitors are typically screened for weapons, the letter says.

Read more


