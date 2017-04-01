Feds Defend Immigration Arrests at Courthouses

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have defended federal agents who make immigration arrests at courthouses after California’s top judge asked them to stop, according to a letter released Friday.

Sessions and Kelly sent the letter Wednesday to California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, saying state and city policies barring local law enforcement from turning over suspects for deportation have compelled federal agents to arrest immigrants at courthouses and other public places.

Courthouses are a safe place for federal agents to make the arrests because visitors are typically screened for weapons, the letter says.

