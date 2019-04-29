Feds Disrupt ‘Multiple Target’ Terror Plot by Man Who Converted to Islam

Image Credits: FBI.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies have disrupted a “multiple target” domestic terror plot by a U.S. military veteran who converted to Islam.

The man was caught in an online sting operation and arrested by the FBI before he had a chance to carry out the attack in Southern California.

“It’s unclear how far the plot got, but sources said the man had specific targets, including one in Long Beach,” reports the LA Times.

The man also “tried to connect with other like-minded folks online,” one source said.

Officials are set to give a press conference at 1pm today to discuss the plot.

Authorities say it is not known whether the man’s conversion to Islam was “related to the plot”.

WOW! Is this the tastiest protein bar on the market?


Related Articles

Former CIA Officer Warns Leftist Violence is Going to Get "Very Very Bad" Over the Next 2 Years

Former CIA Officer Warns Leftist Violence is Going to Get “Very Very Bad” Over the Next 2 Years

U.S. News
Comments
Mayor Pete Hit With #MeToo Allegation of Sexual Assault

Mayor Pete Hit With #MeToo Allegation of Sexual Assault

U.S. News
Comments

Video: AOC “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”

U.S. News
comments

AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

U.S. News
comments

Next LGBT Wedding Cake Trial Scheduled

U.S. News
comments

Comments