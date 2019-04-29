Feds Disrupt ‘Multiple Target’ Terror Plot by Man Who Converted to Islam

Federal and local law enforcement agencies have disrupted a “multiple target” domestic terror plot by a U.S. military veteran who converted to Islam.

The man was caught in an online sting operation and arrested by the FBI before he had a chance to carry out the attack in Southern California.

“It’s unclear how far the plot got, but sources said the man had specific targets, including one in Long Beach,” reports the LA Times.

The man also “tried to connect with other like-minded folks online,” one source said.

Officials are set to give a press conference at 1pm today to discuss the plot.

Authorities say it is not known whether the man’s conversion to Islam was “related to the plot”.

