Feds Fund Trans Plays, Cowboy Poetry, ‘Social Justice’ Theater

The National Endowment for the Arts is spending over $300,000 on new transgender plays, “social justice” theater, and other liberal projects.

The latest round of grants awarded by the Trump administration last month continues several Obama administration projects, including Smart People, a play set in the Harvard faculty lounge, and additional funding for cowboy poetry.

Two separate grants are supporting the play Sensitive Guys, where female and “gender non-conforming” actors play men who like to sit around and discuss “male privilege.”

The play received $10,000 outright for its premiere in Philadelphia and is also among the new “trans theater works” being produced by a $40,000 grant in Minneapolis.

