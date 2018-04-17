Feds Give $1 Million to Study 3-Year-Old ‘Non-Binary Children’

The National Science Foundation is expanding a study of transgender children as young as three years old, giving the project’s researcher an additional $1 million.

Kristina Olson, a researcher at the University of Washington, received the 2018 Alan T. Waterman Award, the nation’s “highest honor for a young scientist or engineer,” for her work studying the gender identities of toddlers.

Olson’s TransYouth Project is not just interested in transgender children, but “intersex children,” “non-binary children,” “princess boys,” “pink boys,” and more.

“Olson is recognized for her innovative contributions to understanding children’s attitudes toward and identification with social groups, early prosocial behavior, the development of notions of fairness, morality, inequality and the emergence of social biases,” the National Science Foundation said in a statement announcing the award.

