Feds: Honduran Drug Dealers Carpooled To Sell Heroin, Fentanyl And Cocaine

A drug pipeline into San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin District, fueled by Honduran nationals who lived in the East Bay, has been busted up by federal agents who have arrested 32 suspects, authorities announced Wednesday.

Chris Nielsen, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in San Francisco, told reporters that an investigation was launched in late 2017 in cooperation with San Francisco and Richmond police and uncovered two independent drug operations stretching from Mexico to Seattle.

The drugs hitting the streets according to the DEA were methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

