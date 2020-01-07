Feds Now Recommend Michael Flynn Get Six Months In Prison

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Staff / Getty.

Federal prosecutors have changed their tune in the Michael Flynn case, recommending that the retired three-star Army general receive up to six months in prison for lying to investigators regarding his contacts with Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak.

Prosecutors had previously recommended no jail time for Flynn’s cooperation.

Prosecutors noted in a Tuesday filing that while Flynn “has sought to assist and aid the government,” there were periods “where the defendant has sought to thwart the efforts of the government to hold other individuals, principally Bijan Rafiekian, accountable for criminal wrongdoing.”

Flynn is accused of failing to accept responsibility and “complete his cooperation” – as well as “affirmative efforts to undermine” the prosecution of Rafiekian.”


The 67-year-old Rafiekian, an Iranian-American and Flynn’s former business partner, was charged with illegally acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.


Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced January 28 after US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan dismissed Flynn’s request to find prosecutors in contempt and claims of entrapment.

