Feds open criminal probe into WikiLeaks CIA document dump: report

Image Credits: Vamp1resb1te.

Authorities are opening a federal criminal investigation into WikiLeaks’s publication of troves of documents detailing purported CIA hacking programs, CNN reported Wednesday.

The FBI and CIA will collaborate on the probe, according to CNN, which reported that it is focused on determining how the anti-secrecy organization obtained the documents and whether they were leaked by an employee or contractor.

WikiLeaks published nearly a gigabyte of files on its website Tuesday, including descriptions of CIA hacking capabilities and covert cyber bases in Europe.

The group redacted names of agents and third parties who appeared in the documents, and did not release the computer code needed to conduct cyber attacks.

Federal officials have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the archive of files, but current and former lawmakers and intelligence officials have treated the documents as authentic.

