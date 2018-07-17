Fed's Powell Links Opioid Addiction to Keeping People Out of Workforce

Image Credits: U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner.

America’s opioid epidemic is exacting a massive human toll that also is impacting the economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

One of the Fed’s primary goals is achieving maximum employment, or making sure every potential worker who wants a job has one. Lost somewhere in that mix, though, is the portion of the working-age population that can’t work because of their addictions.

Speaking to the issue during an appearance before a Senate committee, Powell called the crisis “a terrible human tragedy” that is having a direct impact on how labor progress is measured.

