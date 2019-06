As large corporations did with the “Dark Act,” sweeping aside state & local regulation of glyphosate & GMOs by “regulating” from Washington, there’s a push to “regulate” driverless cars from Washington to eliminate all safety regulation.

Smart Grid, Smart Meters, Smart Cities for Dumb People



With one USB drive, Iran’s nuclear program was shut down with the Stuxnet worm. How vulnerable is our power grid where every “smart” appliance and “smart meter” is a point of entry for either attack or failure?