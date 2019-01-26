Feds send more agents to get Roger Stone than bin Laden!

The federal government deployed more human assets to nab Roger Stone than it did to get the world’s Number One terrorist.

In a pre-dawn raid — conveniently captured by CNN cameras — FBI agents swarmed Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to arrest him for process crimes related to Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation.

After a court hearing, Stone told reporters the raid involved 29 agents and 17 vehicles.

The AP reported on the incident:

Shouting “FBI, open the door,” authorities arrested Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, before dawn Friday in a criminal case that revealed that senior members of the Trump campaign sought to benefit from the release of hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton.

The seven-count indictment against Stone, a self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” with a long history with Trump, is the first criminal case in months from special counsel Robert Mueller. Stone appeared at court in shackles later in the morning, did not enter a plea and was released on a $250,000 bond. …

Prosecutors did not charge Stone with conspiring with WikiLeaks or with the Russian officers Mueller says hacked the emails. Instead it mirrors other Mueller cases in alleging cover-ups and deception, accusing Stone of lying to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a congressional probe into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the election.



The Feds sent 4 more humans to get Stone than they did to get Osama bin Laden in 2011.

History.com reports “Operation Neptune Spear” involved 25 Navy SEALs attacking a compound in Pakistan in an attempt to nab the world’s most wanted terrorist.

SEALs killed bin Laden during the raid and left with his remains.