Feds Spend $1 Million Training Parents How to Talk to Their Kids About Sex

Image Credits: flickr, umezy12.

The National Institutes of Health has spent over $1 million training parents how to talk to their kids about sex.

The study is targeting middle-school-aged students and their parents to enable them to have “comprehensive, and medically accurate conversations” about sex. Innovation Research and Training, Inc., a social sciences firm based in Durham, N.C., is conducting the research.

“The disturbingly high rates of early and risky sexual behaviors of adolescents and the glamorization of risky sexual behavior in the media suggest the need for new evidence-based, comprehensive sex education programs for adolescents,” according to the grant for the project.

Read more


Related Articles

GOP super PAC targets Pelosi in new 6-figure ad

GOP super PAC targets Pelosi in new 6-figure ad

Government
Comments
Sessions Warns IG Report On Clinton Email Case Could Lead to More Firings

Sessions Warns IG Report On Clinton Email Case Could Lead to More Firings

Government
Comments

Watch: Anti-Gun Dem Candidate Pepper Sprays Self

Government
Comments

GOP Senate Candidate: Hillary Clinton ‘Might Just’ Go to Prison

Government
Comments

Trump’s Education Dept. Defends Student Privacy

Government
Comments

Comments