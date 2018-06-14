Feds Spend $1 Million Training Parents How to Talk to Their Kids About Sex

The National Institutes of Health has spent over $1 million training parents how to talk to their kids about sex.

The study is targeting middle-school-aged students and their parents to enable them to have “comprehensive, and medically accurate conversations” about sex. Innovation Research and Training, Inc., a social sciences firm based in Durham, N.C., is conducting the research.

“The disturbingly high rates of early and risky sexual behaviors of adolescents and the glamorization of risky sexual behavior in the media suggest the need for new evidence-based, comprehensive sex education programs for adolescents,” according to the grant for the project.

