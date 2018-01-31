Feds Spend $302,331 On ‘In-Home Semen Testing’

Image Credits: Getty.

The National Institutes of Health is spending over $300,000 performing “in-home semen testing,” which will pay men $20 for their samples as part of a study hoping to fight infertility.

Boston University is conducting the “Feasibility of In-Home Semen Testing” project, which was awarded on Dec. 1.

“The prevalence of impaired fecundity has been increasing over the last decade and few modifiable risk factors for infertility have been identified,” according to the grant for the project. “Male factor contributes to 50 [percent] of all infertility.”

The researchers said they want to broaden the pool of semen testing, which they said normally only takes place in fertility treatment centers, “thereby limiting generalizability.”




