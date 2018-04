The National Institutes of Health spent $30,000 on a conference dedicated to researching a “novel” practice: teaching people how to cook.

The government lent its support to the “inaugural 2018 Research Day on Teaching Kitchens and Related Self Care Practices” held by the Culinary Institute of America and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health this February.

A “teaching kitchen” is essentially a home economics course, but with an added dose of mindfulness and “health coaching.”

