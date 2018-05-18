Feds Spend $333,210 Studying Bars Along Mexico Border

Image Credits: Quinn Dumbrowski/Flickr.

The National Institutes of Health is spending over $300,000 to study bars along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation is heading the project. Among the study’s aims are to examine whether bars in border towns like Mexicali have “more dancing” and “louder music.”

The study, “Mexican American Drinking Contexts On and Away From the U.S.-Mexico Border,” involves researchers going into bars for “unobtrusive systematic observations.”

“The U.S./Mexico border is a unique macro context for drinking, with increased alcohol availability due to the lower minimum legal drinking age in Mexico of 18 years and an increased number of venues for on premise consumption of alcohol (bars, clubs, restaurants),” according to the grant for the project. “Previous research has shown that the border population is more at risk for unsafe drinking (binge) and drinking-related problems than the population off the border.”

Read more


Related Articles

REPORT: Manafort's Former Son-In-Law Cuts Plea Deal

REPORT: Manafort’s Former Son-In-Law Cuts Plea Deal

Government
Comments
Establishment Republicans Panic Over Trump Nominee

Establishment Republicans Panic Over Trump Nominee

Government
Comments

DOJ Inspector General Completes Long-awaited Review of Hillary Clinton Probe

Government
Comments

NYC Considers Changing Marijuana Laws

Government
Comments

State Department Postpones Forum on Cuba After GOP Uproar

Government
Comments

Comments