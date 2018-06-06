Feds Spend $347,176 Studying If Sex Is Good With Contraception

The National Institutes of Health is spending roughly $350,000 to study what methods of contraception are “sexually acceptable” to women.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison study aims for more women to use birth control so they can “fully realize the social, economic, and health benefits” of not having children.

The researchers will follow women using birth control for a year, hoping to discover which contraception method women like best while having sex.

“High rates of contraceptive dissatisfaction, switching, and discontinuation in the U.S. demand new approaches to contraceptive acceptability and promotion,” according to the grant for the project. “Behavioral models of contraceptive use have failed to address sexuality, even though contraception is designed for sexual activity.”

