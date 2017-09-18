Feds Spend $600,000 To Make Engineering A 'Safe Zone' For LGBT Students

Image Credits: Tony Webster.

The National Science Foundation is spending over $100,000 to create “safe zone” inclusion training so more members of the LGBTQ community become engineers.

The project, which will not start until January 2018, is a joint study being conducted by the American Society For Engineering Education, Rowan University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The focus of the study is to find ways to combat what the researchers call a “chilly” environment for lesbian, gay, and transgender individuals in engineering labs.

Two separate grants totaling $587,441 were awarded Thursday. A grant worth $473,325 was awarded to the American Society For Engineering Education, and $114,116 was given to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

