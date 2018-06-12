Feds Spend $699,085 Using The Church to Tell Latinos to Exercise

Image Credits: Calvin Li.

The National Institutes of Health is spending roughly $700,000 on a study attempting to use churches to get Latinos to go to the park to work out.

RAND Corporation researchers believe their project is the first study of Latino Catholic church-led workout events in public parks to fight obesity.

“Public parks comprise local infrastructure that can be leveraged for community PA [physical activity], but tend to be underutilized, particularly in low-income communities,” according to the grant for the project. “Parks in low-income and minority communities tend to have less PA programming, especially targeting adults, and higher crime and other factors that affect park use. There is a need for interventions that address community concerns, target the built environment, and ‘activate’ park use.”

