Feds stop terror plot targeting NYC concert venues

Federal authorities said Friday they stopped a terror plot targeting New York City concert venues, subway stations and Times Square last year.

Prosecutors said they stopped three men based in the Philippines, Canada and Pakistan from carrying out attacks scheduled for the summer of 2016, according to The Associated Press. The men reportedly planned to conduct the attacks in the name of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 19, was arrested in May of 2016 in New Jersey after he had purchased materials to make a bomb, the AP reported.

Talha Haroon, 19, was arrested in Pakistan last year for his involvement, while Russell Salic, 37, was arrested in April.

