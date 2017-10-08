Feinstein Dodges On Returning Weinstein Donations: 'I'll Certainly Take A Look'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) hesitated to say she would return money donated to her by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after decades of sexual harassment complaints against him emerged, saying in an interview airing Sunday she will “take a look.”

According to federal records, Weinstein gave Feinstein $375 in 1992 and $1,000 in 1994, the Los Angeles Times reported. Weinstein, an Oscar-winning producer and major Democratic donor, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his company after lurid details of sexual harassment came to light in a bombshell article by the New York Times.

“Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd asked Feinstein if she planned to return contributions she received from Weinstein. Fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris (D.) already said she will donate money she received from Weinstein to charity.

