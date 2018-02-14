Feinstein Flashback: ‘Day When America Could Be the Welfare State for Mexico Is Gone’

Back in 1993, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) declared that America could no longer afford to be Mexico’s welfare state – and that the U.S. should only accommodate legal immigrants.
Feinstein noted that Mexico does not provide its citizens the host of expensive entitlements available in the U.S.:
“In Mexico, there is no welfare, there is no AFDC, there is no SSI, there is no Medicaid, there is no Social Security, there is no Medicare, and there is a 58 cent an hour minimum wage.”
But, the U.S. simply can’t afford to be Mexico’s welfare state, she said:
“It is my view that, if we are going to have a North America Free Trade Agreement, that Mexico must do its share – because the day when America could be the welfare system for Mexico is gone. We simply can’t afford it.
“And, I think you’ve seen the figures, to state and local governments, of what the cost is. It’s over two billion dollars in California alone. And, I have those figures, if you want them, in specific, in my purse.”
America couldn’t even afford the then-two million illegal aliens in the country, Feinstein said 25 years ago, so the U.S. should solely focus on caring for people legally in the country:
“And that’s why the issue is now joined with two million illegal immigrants.
“It’s a competition for space. Whether the space is a job, the space is a home, a place in a classroom, it becomes a competition for space. This is a country that’s based on immigration. And we all know that.
“And yet, at times you become so overtaxed you have to concentrate on saying, ‘The people who should be here are those who come legally at this time.’
“And we’ve got to, for the time being, enforce our borders.”