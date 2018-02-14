Feinstein Flashback: ‘Day When America Could Be the Welfare State for Mexico Is Gone’

Back in 1993, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) declared that America could no longer afford to be Mexico’s welfare state – and that the U.S. should only accommodate legal immigrants.

Feinstein noted that Mexico does not provide its citizens the host of expensive entitlements available in the U.S.:

“In Mexico, there is no welfare, there is no AFDC, there is no SSI, there is no Medicaid, there is no Social Security, there is no Medicare, and there is a 58 cent an hour minimum wage.”

But, the U.S. simply can’t afford to be Mexico’s welfare state, she said:

“It is my view that, if we are going to have a North America Free Trade Agreement, that Mexico must do its share – because the day when America could be the welfare system for Mexico is gone. We simply can’t afford it. “And, I think you’ve seen the figures, to state and local governments, of what the cost is. It’s over two billion dollars in California alone. And, I have those figures, if you want them, in specific, in my purse.”

America couldn’t even afford the then-two million illegal aliens in the country, Feinstein said 25 years ago, so the U.S. should solely focus on caring for people legally in the country: