Feinstein: 'We Need A Law' Banning Bump Stocks On Firearms

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who authored the 1990s ban on assault weapons, said over the weekend that Congress must pass a law banning the so-called bump stock devices used in last week’s massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program, Ms. Feinstein, California Democrat who remains one of the nation’s loudest voices in support of gun-control measures, said she fears anything short of an act of Congress will simply be overturned by the next president.

“Regulations aren’t going to do it,” she said in the interview which airs Sunday morning. “We need a law. It can’t be changed by another president.”

Read more