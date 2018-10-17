Feinstein: We'll Reopen Kavanaugh Sex Misconduct Probe If Dems Take Senate

If Democrats take control of the Senate in November’s midterm elections, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said she would reopen an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’d be in favor of opening an investigation into the allegations, absolutely,” Feinstein, the ranking Democrat of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday during a San Francisco debate against her challenger, state Sen. Kevin de León.

The allegations made by Christine Blasey-Ford against Kavanaugh wouldn’t be prosecuted in court due to lack of corroboration and the unanimous contradiction by all known witnesses, according to sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who questioned Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month.

Additionally, Blasey-Ford won’t pursue charges against Kavanaugh, and does not want him impeached, according to her lawyer Debra Katz.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process became a lightning rod issue for the Fifth Amendment and due process when it became clear the left wanted to condemn Kavanaugh in the court of public opinion with no proof or witnesses to justify their character assassination.

Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate in a 50-48 vote.