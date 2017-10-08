FEMA Chief: 'We filtered out' San Juan Mayor 'A Long Time Ago'

Federal Emergency Management Agency head Brock Long said Sunday that the federal government response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico doesn’t have time for the “political noise” that is still coming from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who engaged in a war of words with President Trump about the situation late last month.

In a string of tweets early Sunday morning, Cruz complained that there were “power collapses” in San Juan hospitals with two patients being transferred out, though she didn’t specify by whom and to where. She tagged Long, adding “NOTHING!”

