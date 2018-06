There have been 1,030 new cases of female genital mutilation discovered in England alone between January and March 2018, according to NHS data.

The report into FGM showed London was the worst affected, with 425 newly recorded incidents, followed by the North of England, with 275, the Midlands has 195 and the South of England has 110 – there were clearly a few cases where no fixed address could be given.

The overwhelming majority of recorded victims hail from East Africa and Western Africa.

Read more

Also: