Female jihadi like “moving a mountain of defiance” in court

Rehab Dughmosh is in Canadian court after being arrested in June following a vicious attack on “customers and staff at a Canadian Tire outlet….with a golf club and a large knife and a bow”.

In its coverage of the case, the Toronto Star reveals (below) in detail Dughmosh’s contempt for Canada, its infidel people, and its laws. The report begins: “She’s not insane. She’s intractable”. Westerners cannot begin to wrap their heads around how such a woman could not be insane, but she is just manifesting the jihadi mindset.

The Toronto Star’s Rosie DiManno reveals that Dughmosh’s loyalty is to Sharia:

Despite the bizarre behavior of Dughmosh, Westerners would do well to understand that Islamic supremacists and jihadists have one feature in common: only one law is to be adhered to — the Sharia — and no other law is to be respected, since Sharia is regarded as divine law.

Western leaders still refuse to acknowledge the truth that for Islamic supremacists, the West is the House of War that must be subjugated into the House of Islam. As the Toronto Star report continues:

Last time I witnessed anyone refusing to stand in court, even for a judge’s entrance, was at a Toronto proceeding involving a member of Canada’s notorious Khadr clan. In that instance, mother and sister of the defendant — not Omar, one of his brothers — remained insolently stapled to their seat, presumably to demonstrate their contempt for Canadian courts.

This sense of superiority — which is accompanied by entitlement and divine purpose — is at the core of Islamic supremacism, however it may be manifested individually or by group, making it all the more abhorrent that Canadian taxpayer dollars paid al Qaeda fighter Omar Khadr 10.5 million dollars in compensation for so-called “abuses he suffered as a teenager at the U.S. military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay”, after he murdered young medic Christopher Speer and blinded an American soldier Layne Morris.

“Case of woman accused in Canadian Tire attack like moving a mountain of defiance: DiManno”, by Rosie DiManno, Toronto Star, September 20, 2017:

She worships at the altar of Islamic State.

And what this woman is alleged to have done — attack customers and staff at a Canadian Tire outlet last June 3, with a golf club and a large knife and a bow — she vows to attempt again.

Speaking through an Arabic interpreter in Scarborough court on Wednesday morning — though occasionally in the proceeding she also spoke English, quite competently — Rehab Dughmosh made this declaration: “Tell her I will always be a supporter of the Islamic State until the last day of my life. If you allow me to go out and leave I will do exactly what I tried to do last time and failed.”

Getting the 32-year-old woman to engage with the court has been like moving a mountain of stubbornness and defiance.

On two previous occasions, the Syrian-Canadian — and by the way, she wants her Canadian citizenship revoked — has refused to participate in what is now common video-link hearings from her current place of residence, the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont.

Third time ’round, Justice Kimberley Crosbie reluctantly authorized security personnel to bring Dughmosh into the video room at the jail, by whatever means necessary.

Thus a “retraction team” somehow got her in front of the camera, face bare.

That was in early September. Wednesday, the woman walked into the dock, in person, flanked by four court officers.

She was clad in a tunic green tracksuit and hijab pulled across her face, revealing only the eyes. First words out of her mouth, via interpreter: “I want to stay seated.”

It is routine for defendants, whilst in the box, to stand when they are being addressed, certainly when they are being formally indicted. Last time I witnessed anyone refusing to stand in court, even for a judge’s entrance, was at a Toronto proceeding involving a member of Canada’s notorious Khadr clan.

There is no law but one law and fie on your Canadian institutions.

Well, inside this Canadian institution, Dughmosh was facing 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, with 14 of them related to terror and laid by the RCMP following the original Toronto police investigation of the Canadian Tire incident at Cedarbrae Mall, which resulted in a clutch of plain old criminal charges — assault, assault with a weapon, threatening death etc.

On Monday, the registrar read out the 14 terrorism-related charges — apparently the original criminal offences have been folded in — in the formal indictment procedure, charges laid under Section 83.18 (1) of the Criminal Code.

To wit: Every one who knowingly participates in or contributes to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.”

But before we got that far, Crosbie, overweening in her patience and decorum, wanted to make absolutely certain that the defendant understood what was happening in the aftermath of the psychiatric assessment report received by the court several weeks ago. “As a result of that report, I have no reason to believe that you are not fit to stand trial. We need to determine what the next step is. You told me (at an earlier proceeding) you wished to plead guilty.”

Dughmosh: “No. I am not guilty.”

Alrighty then.

Crosbie explained the three options available to the defendant: To have a trial, in Ontario Court, under another judge; to opt for trial before a judge at the Superior Court of Justice; or to go for Door No. 3 — Superior Court, with a judge and jury.

Dughmosh: Nope, none of the above. “Not even one.”

Continuing: “All you non-believers. I do not believe what you believe. Tell her I am still a supporter of the Islamic State and I am not guilty and I don’t want to go to bail court.”

More patience from Crosbie. “This is not bail court.’’

Dughmosh: “OK. So I decide and I determine and I don’t have to be here.”

Crosbie: “If you do not make a choice, I will deem that you would wish to be tried before a judge and jury.”

Dughmosh: “I don’t want anyone. Stop the court!”

Dughmosh has repeatedly rejected representation by a lawyer and expressed no wish for a preliminary hearing in the matter. Federal Crown Bradley Reitz told Crosbie he wanted to go straight to trial. And that’s what is going to happen.

It is too easy, too glib, to posit that individuals who believe as Dughmosh apparently does — in militant jihad, in the apostasy of secular laws — are screwy in the head rather than genuinely Islamist inspired. But Dughmosh, according to her psychiatric assessment, isn’t a loon, at least in so far as she understands her predicament and the legal process. She was committed enough, police alleged when they laid the first charges, to have gone overseas with the objective of joining Islamic State, or ISIS or Daesh, or whatever we’re calling it these days in hypercorrect company, in Syria but was intercepted in Turkey and sent back to Canada.

She does have issues, though.

“They have sent me to the hospital to assess if I have a mental problem,” Dughmosh complained to Crosbie. “And if I did have mental problems then I would not continue with the court. And from the beginning in jail they would offer me the medication and they still bring me to court. Can you explain?”

Crosbie laid down the law, gently. “Whether or not there is any mental issue, when people are told to attend court, they must attend court. That happens two ways: One is on your own volition. Or what happened the last time you appeared on video, by officers bringing you up by force.”

Dughmosh was apparently still stewing about her treatment in that episode. “I do not forgive them for taking off my head dress . . . they should have taken me in a more humane way.”

Rather rich coming from someone alleged to have attacked strangers with a knife, a bow and a golf club whilst shouting: “Allahu akbar!” (God is great.)…..