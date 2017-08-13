Female Reporter for The Hill Allegedly Punched by 'Antifa' Protester in Charlottesville
Share28
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 28

A female reporter for the Hill was allegedly punched by an “Antifa” protester in the wake of a deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday as she tried to film the ensuing chaos.

Taylor Lorenz was filming the site of the incident that left at least one person dead — after a car was driven into a crowd of “anti-fascist” protesters responding to a parallel white nationalist protest in the city. The suspect was identified by police late Saturday as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr.

According to video given to DailyMail.com by Lorenz (who is a former reporter for the outlet), a nearby shirtless protester objects to her filming the resulting pandemonium and is heard asking her to stop filming. When she refuses to put her camera away, he appears to punch her and yells “stop fucking recording.” Lorenz can be heard yelling as her phone hits the ground, and others intervene.

She said on Twitter that she was fine apart from being “really fucking pissed,” and said she was attempting to file charges against the man who punched her.

Read more

Share28
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 28

Related Articles

'Final Warning' To 'White People' Goes Viral On Twitter After Charlottesville Rally

‘Final Warning’ To ‘White People’ Goes Viral On Twitter After Charlottesville Rally

U.S. News
Comments
‘Make America Hate Again!’: Matt Drudge Trolls Trump on Charlottesville

‘Make America Hate Again!’: Matt Drudge Trolls Trump on Charlottesville

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon on the brink?

U.S. News
Comments

Graphic Video: 1 Dead After Car Drives Through Crowd at Charlottesville Protest

U.S. News
Comments

LIVE: Race Riots Trigger State Of Emergency In Virginia!

U.S. News
Comments

Comments