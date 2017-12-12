'Feminism': Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2017

Image Credits: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

Merriam-Webster revealed on Tuesday that its word of the year for 2017 is “feminism,” a buzzword that has factored into prominent political and cultural debates over the course of the year.

Searches for “feminism” on the Merriam-Webster website increased by 70 percent from 2016 and spiked several times after key events, according to Peter Sokolowski, the company’s editor at large.

The Associated Press first reported Merriam-Webster’s choice for word of the year before the company made the official announcement.

Read more


Related Articles

Public University: Whistling May Qualify as Sexual Harassment

Public University: Whistling May Qualify as Sexual Harassment

Hot News
Comments
How the Left Became So Intolerant

How the Left Became So Intolerant

Hot News
Comments

Congresswoman on Concealed Carry: We’ll All Shoot Each Other

Hot News
Comments

Pastor Mark Burns Of South Carolina Saves The President’s Life

Hot News
Comments

NFL HELL: Ejected Player Tries Charging Stands to Fight Fans

Hot News
Comments

Comments