Feminist Blogger on Melania: ‘She’s a White supremacist’ Who Can ‘f*ck off’

Image Credits: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A feminist blogger lashed out at Melania Trump on Twitter Monday, labeling the First Lady a “white supremacist.”

Melissa McEwan, Editor-in-Chief of Shakesville.com, tweeted Melania was unaware of the irony of promoting an anti-bullying campaign, in light of President Trump’s frequent controversial statements.

“Melania Trump is a white supremacist who just launched an anti-bullying initiative without a trace of irony,” McEwan wrote. “She can fuck off.”

McEwan later tweeted she was amazed conservatives were defending Melania.

On Monday Melania unveiled her “Be Best” initiative tackling issues facing children, including well-being, social media and opioids.


