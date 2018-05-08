Feminist Blogger on Melania: ‘She’s a White supremacist’ Who Can ‘f*ck off’

A feminist blogger lashed out at Melania Trump on Twitter Monday, labeling the First Lady a “white supremacist.”

Melissa McEwan, Editor-in-Chief of Shakesville.com, tweeted Melania was unaware of the irony of promoting an anti-bullying campaign, in light of President Trump’s frequent controversial statements.

Melania Trump is a white supremacist who just launched an anti-bullying initiative without a trace of irony. She can fuck off. And that's all I have to say about that. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) May 7, 2018

“Melania Trump is a white supremacist who just launched an anti-bullying initiative without a trace of irony,” McEwan wrote. “She can fuck off.”

McEwan later tweeted she was amazed conservatives were defending Melania.

The responses to this tweet are amazing. Just dozens of conservatives defending Melania and her anti-bullying campaign by calling me a fat ugly cunt. 😆😆😆 https://t.co/9VClSChlCF — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) May 7, 2018

On Monday Melania unveiled her “Be Best” initiative tackling issues facing children, including well-being, social media and opioids.