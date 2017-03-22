Feminist Moms Create 'Hijab Barbies' to Fight Racism

Three moms in Pittsburgh are creating ‘Hello Hijab’ Barbie-compatible Islamic headscarves to encourage “inclusivity” and fight racism, presumably unaware of the fact that the hijab is a symbol of Islam’s brutal oppression of women.

Gisele Fetterman, Safaa Bokhari and Kristen Michaels are re-purposing hijabs to create veils for Barbie dolls so that children become more comfortable with being surrounded by veiled Muslim women.

“They will see it as a kind memory from their playtime, and then they will grow into a kinder generation, being used to playing with dolls that look different to them,” Fetterman explained. She said the idea came to her after realizing none of her daughter’s dolls looked like her Muslim friends.

The hijab represents Islam’s patriarchal oppression of women. Efforts by leftists to re-characterize it as a feminist symbol, which intensified during the recent “womens’ march,” are not just laughable, they’re despicable.

Throughout modern history, actual Muslim feminists have tried to dispense with the hijab as part of their desperate struggle for liberation, notably Huda Shaarawi, who founded the Egyptian Feminist Union in 1922, which encouraged Muslim women to discard their veils.

Video footage from liberated areas of Syria and Iraq also shows Muslim women discarding and burning the veils they were forced to wear by ISIS jihadists.

As Asra Q. Nomani, founder of the Muslim Reform Movement writes, the hijab is a “symbol of a dangerous purity culture, obsessed with honor and virginity, that has divided Muslim communities in our own civil war, or fitna, since the Saudi and Iranian regimes promulgated puritanical interpretations of Sunni and Shia Islam, after the 1970s Saudi oil boom and the 1979 Iranian Revolution.”

Nomani lists numerous recent examples of how the hijab purity culture “covers, segregates, subordinates, silences, jails and kills women and girls around the world.”

Recently, in Bareilly, India, a father killed his daughter, 4, smashing her head against the floor when her scarf slipped from her head during dinner. In Ontario, a few years ago, a man strangled his 16-year-old sister when she defied their father, including by refusing to cover her hair. In November, a former University of Missouri instructor dragged a female relative, 14, out of school “by the hair” when he discovered she hadn’t covered her hair. Today, in Iran, friends of the journalist Masih Alinejad dodge batons as they shoot photos of themselves, hair bare, in a campaign Alinejad started, #MyStealthyFreedom, to protest Iran’s mandatory headscarf law.”

But despite admitting that they have received criticism, the ‘Hello Hijab’ crew remain undeterred, remarking that the negativity “just continues to validate the need for a project like this.”

According to the ‘Hello Hijab’ website, the dolls will be available on April 1st (no, unfortunately, this is not an April Fools joke), and “100% of proceeds support organizations that protect and honor our multicultural communities.”

“The $6 handmade hijabs come with a card explaining what a hijab is, reports RT. In other words, they come with a card denying that the hijab is exactly what it is – an international symbol of the oppression of women courtesy of the most misogynistic belief system on the planet.

“Barbies are played with all over the world,” Michaels said. “And there are Muslim women in America that are American who wear hijabs and also Muslim women in America who aren’t American and wear hijabs, and they should be welcome here.”

What’s next? Are they going to produce a line of “acid attack” Ken dolls to further ingratiate themselves with Islam?

Maybe the moms can re-package Barbie dolls to include miniature stones so children can practice barbarically executing female rape victims?

Maybe an expansion pack could include a group of male dolls so children can re-enact “taharrush gamea,” otherwise known as the rape game, where women, particularly those not wearing hijabs, are targeted for gang rape.

Is that “inclusive” enough?

At least it won’t be necessary to produce a line of ‘female genital mutilation’ Barbies given that they have no genitals to begin with.

Be thankful for small mercies.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.