Feminist Pastor Unveils Vulva Sculpture Made From Melted Purity Rings

A feminist pastor has unveiled a sculpture of a vulva that was made entirely with old purity rings.

Nadia Bolz-Weber, 49, Christian author and theologian, showed off the sculpture – which was made by melting down the old jewelry – during a conference on Thursday, February 14, when she presented it to American activist Gloria Steinem.

The mother-of-two, who lives in Denver, said the purpose of the sculpture was to make something ‘beautiful’ from the rings that once used to pledge abstinence.

