Feminist Smears Menstrual Blood on Her Face to Show Periods are “Beautiful” and “Powerful”

Some feminists’ obsession with the body takes them to disgusting and disturbing extremes.

A young feminist from California has been trying to draw attention to herself and her body by smearing her own menstrual blood on her face and posting pictures of it online, the Daily Wire reports.

Demetra Nyx, 26, of Los Angeles, is a sex coach who calls her period “beautiful” and “magical.”

“Sharing pictures of blood on my face and body was just an impulse – I was creating a series to help women connect with their menstrual cycle, and I thought it would be fun,” Nyx wrote on Instagram.

