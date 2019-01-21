Feminists Assault & Threaten to Kill Conservative Woman at Women's March

Kaitlin Bennett attended the Women’s March in Cleveland to see if conservative women would be welcome among them.

Instead, a feminist in the crowd assaulted her while male organizers sat by and did nothing.

Another man threatened to kill her for saying abortion is murder.

Is this the toxic masculinity the left warned about?

Also, watch Kaitlin Bennett ask pro-choic protesters about their firearm choices.



Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:

