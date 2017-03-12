Who could possibly try to ruin this sweet, warm, funny moment?

Who could possibly watch this video and think – you know what this needs? This needs an injection of my hysterical, screeching, joyless, moralizing identity politics?

You guessed it! Feminists and social justice warriors.

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/qilcmp3Ic_E

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


