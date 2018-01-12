Feminists Now Say Pink Pussyhats Offensive to Trans, Non-Binary People

The pink “pussyhats” worn by American feminists throughout 2017 have become problematic.

But not because of their stupidity or vulgarity, but because – wait for it… – they are offensive to transgender and non-binary people!

That’s right, since transgender women don’t have vaginas, pussyhats are now a symbol that enforce unhealthy gender norms.

The Detroit Free Press reports this week that the Women’s March – which has been busy this month ignoring anti-veil women being brutally beaten in Iran – will hopefully feature a lot less of those genital head-coverings this year.

Oh, and pussyhats are definitely racist too.

“The sentiment that the pink pussyhat excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender nonbinary people who don’t have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink,” the article states.

Phoebe Hopps, the founder and president of Women’s March Michigan, says she’s going cold turkey on her former love of wearing pussyhats because even offending one person isn’t worth it.

“I personally won’t wear one because if it hurts even a few people’s feelings, then I don’t feel like it’s unifying,” Hopps said. “I care more about mobilizing people to the polls than wearing one hat one day of the year.”

Hopps also alleged that the national movement has attempted for several months now “to move away from the pussyhats.”

According to the founder of the “Pussyhat Project, the color pink was chosen merely because “pink is associated with femininity.”

Why would she assume women like the color pink?

Project Pussyhat released the following powerful message:

“We did not choose the color pink as a representation of some people’s anatomy. Anyone who supports women’s rights is welcome to wear a Pussyhat. It does not matter if you have a vulva or what color your vulva may be. If a participant wants to create a Pussyhat that reflects the color of her vulva, we support her choice.”

LaShawn Erby, co-chair of Black Lives Matter-Lansing, is set to roast those pussyhats during a Jan. 21 march.

“I will say this one thing: It is a problem,” Erby said.

But the anti-pussyhat crusade isn’t sitting well with all feminists.

Lilianna Angel Reyes, a transgender woman of color, says she’ll gladly don the pink vaginal symbol.

“I definitely understand that there are people that are concerned that the pussyhat, the pink cat hat, is very specific for people with vaginas,” Reyes said. “But… it was a very specific thing… specific to when President Trump said ‘Grab ’em by the pussy,’ and so to me it was a play on words that shows power. I also think for me, it’s more symbolic.”

She must be a transphobe.

Whether the anti-pussyhat feminists will protests the pro-pussyhat feminists in 2018 remains to be seen.