Fence within stone wall, ‘moat’ surround Pelosi vineyard estate

A fence within a wall and a “moat” protect Nancy Pelosi from the unwashed masses who would like a taste of her vineyard life.

Twitter user @KernUnited recently visited the new House Speaker’s property, and despite calling a wall along the southern border “immoral,” Pelosi has no problem keeping one around her estate.

The property on Zinfandel Lane north of Napa, California features a stone wall across the front of the property, and a large iron gate across the driveway.

At Nancy Pelosi's compound at 11 Zinfandel Lane, I rang the bell to see if she wanted to tell her side of the story. Why does she have huge walls and security, but America can't? #GreenNewDeal #MAGA #KAG @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/YyUGkGZ9d6 — California Rising (@KernUnited) January 7, 2019

“It’s surrounded by a massive stone wall,” the camerman notes.

“As you can see, it’s bounded by the … Napa River,” he says, “so the river forms a boundary, so she has a moat, as well.”

Approaching the gate, the man says, “As you can see here, she’s got a fence inside the stone wall. Two layers of fences, a big metal stone gate, and a river that acts as a moat,” he summarizes.

In a second video, the same man attempts to call Pelosi on the call box accompanying the gate.

Offered two call options — the residence and the “cottage” — the man attempts to call both, but they go unanswered.

As the federal government remains partially shut down, Pelosi has frequently invoked morality in the debate.

Nancy Pelosi: "The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation." https://t.co/l6dDLDRRf0 pic.twitter.com/tq3DDjG0Gp — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2019

“The fact is, a wall is an immorality,” she said shortly after being named Speaker. “It’s not who we are as a nation.”