Fence within stone wall, ‘moat’ surround Pelosi vineyard estate

A fence within a wall and a “moat” protect Nancy Pelosi from the unwashed masses who would like a taste of her vineyard life.

Twitter user @KernUnited recently visited the new House Speaker’s property, and despite calling a wall along the southern border “immoral,” Pelosi has no problem keeping one around her estate.

The property on Zinfandel Lane north of Napa, California features a stone wall across the front of the property, and a large iron gate across the driveway.

“It’s surrounded by a massive stone wall,” the camerman notes.

“As you can see, it’s bounded by the … Napa River,” he says, “so the river forms a boundary, so she has a moat, as well.”

Approaching the gate, the man says, “As you can see here, she’s got a fence inside the stone wall. Two layers of fences, a big metal stone gate, and a river that acts as a moat,” he summarizes.

In a second video, the same man attempts to call Pelosi on the call box accompanying the gate.

Offered two call options — the residence and the “cottage” — the man attempts to call both, but they go unanswered.

As the federal government remains partially shut down, Pelosi has frequently invoked morality in the debate.

“The fact is, a wall is an immorality,” she said shortly after being named Speaker. “It’s not who we are as a nation.”


