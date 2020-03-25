Fentanyl the Communist Chinese Dragon Returns With an Official Message Concerning Coronavirus

The Chinese Communist Party Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of Truth released an official statement below:

Watch:

Meanwhile, Chinese state-run propaganda outlet Global Times released a propaganda video Monday condemning President Trump for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19.

Appearing in the communist propaganda piece are CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NBC’s Richard Engel, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, brain-dead rapper Cardi B and other Democrat politicians.

So, China’s communist propaganda machine is literally using Democrat Party talking points to attack the President of the United States amid a global pandemic.

Coronavirus hysteria is once again exposing the cozy connection between globalist Democrats and the Chinese government.

Check out the Chicom/Democrat propaganda piece below:

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biden Says Dems Will Force Green New Deal Into Coronavirus Relief "In The Next Round"

Biden Says Dems Will Force Green New Deal Into Coronavirus Relief “In The Next Round”

U.S. News
Comments
Escape from New York: White House Warns Americans to Self-Quarantine after Leaving NYC

Escape from New York: White House Warns Americans to Self-Quarantine after Leaving NYC

U.S. News
Comments

LA Mayor To Cut Off Water & Power Of “Irresponsible, Selfish” Stores That Remain Open

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Special Reports
comments

Cringe Compilation: Sleepy Joe Biden Bumbles, Stumbles, Loses Train Of Thought In Cable News Blitz

U.S. News
comments

Comments