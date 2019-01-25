Feral “Journalists” Shout Down Stone During Major Press Conference

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

The mainstream media was caught shouting at Roger Stone and drowning out his comments during his first major press conference after his arrest.

Stone was met with a sea of “boos” and taunts outside of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, courthouse immediately after exiting his exclusive interview on the Alex Jones Show Friday afternoon.

Jones predicted the tactic and advised Stone the media themselves would attempt to silence him during the press event despite the fact that Stone was exercising his right to free speech just as the press does every day.

Not long afterward, Stone returned to the Alex Jones Show to deliver exclusive statements away from the disruptive media.

Tune in now to catch details how he’s limited to the Washington DC, New York City, and South Florida.


Related Articles

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Producer Admits He Was "Waiting" Outside Roger Stone's House an Hour Before Arrest

CNN Producer Admits He Was “Waiting” Outside Roger Stone’s House an Hour Before Arrest

U.S. News
Comments

Greta Van Susteren Suggests FBI Tipped Off CNN Before Raiding Roger Stone

U.S. News
comments

Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Arrested As Part Of Mueller Probe

U.S. News
comments

If President Trump Tries To Declare A National Emergency To Build The Wall, The Democrats Plan To Use Lawsuits To Keep It From Ever Being Built

U.S. News
comments

Comments