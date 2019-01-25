Feral “Journalists” Shout Down Stone During Major Press Conference

The mainstream media was caught shouting at Roger Stone and drowning out his comments during his first major press conference after his arrest.

Stone was met with a sea of “boos” and taunts outside of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, courthouse immediately after exiting his exclusive interview on the Alex Jones Show Friday afternoon.

Jones predicted the tactic and advised Stone the media themselves would attempt to silence him during the press event despite the fact that Stone was exercising his right to free speech just as the press does every day.

Not long afterward, Stone returned to the Alex Jones Show to deliver exclusive statements away from the disruptive media.

