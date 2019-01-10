Fertility rate for white women plummets BELOW the limit needed to maintain the population in every single US state

Fertility rates for white women were down in every US state in 2017 – below the rate needed for the population to replace itself, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals.

However, among black and Hispanic women, fertility rates were up in 12 and 29 states, respectively.

When researchers looked at fertility rates for women of all age groups and races, they found that the nationwide rate was 16 percent lower than what is considered the level for a population to replace itself.

Experts say this is likely due to the fact that the large proportion of native-born women are having fewer children than before, while the much smaller proportion of immigrant-born women are having more children.



Additionally, the US white population has been hit hard by the Great Recession of 08-09, and is aging.

