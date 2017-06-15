Fever While Pregnant Increases Autism Chance By 40% In Newborns

According to a recent study, published Tuesday, expecting mothers, who come down with a fever during the pregnancy, especially in the later stages, have a higher risk of giving birth to a child who suffers from autism.

The study, which was conducted by Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, took into account 95,754 Norwegian children born between 1999 and 2009. Out of the total number, 15,700 children were born to mothers who had developed a fever during their pregnancy. And out of the pregnant women who had fever, 583 gave birth to autistic children.

The research, however, failed to conclude if there was any definite cause-and-effect relationship between fever during a pregnancy and autistic newborns. It was only able to establish that there is a definite association between the two.

