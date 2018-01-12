Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan plant, add 2.5K jobs

Image Credits: Stratos L, Flickr.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it will shift production of Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, a move that lowers the risk to the automaker’s profit should President Donald Trump pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Fiat Chrysler said it would create 2,500 jobs at a factory in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit and invest $1 billion in the facility.

The Mexican plant will be “repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles” for sale global markets.

