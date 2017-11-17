Fifth Batch of JFK Files Released to Public

Most of the records have been previously made public, but President Donald Trump ordered the remaining documents released after a review of proposed redactions, primarily to protect identities of individuals mentioned.

“In the fifth public release this year, the National Archives today posted 10,744 records subject to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collections,” the US National Archives has announced, adding that 8,336 of the documents were entirely released, while 2,408 were redacted.

The previous batches of documents were released in July, October and earlier in November.

Most of the documents has previously been made public, however, President Donald Trump ordered remaining material released in order to debunk multuple conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s death after a review of proposed redactions, primarily to protect identities of individuals mentioned.

The previous release of the JFK files has revealed that a former KGB agent who had previously claimed to have handled the Soviet security agency’s case of Lee Harvey Oswald, the former US marine who is thought to be US President John F. Kennedy’s killer, had never even heard of the case before the assassination.

President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Several investigations came to the conclusion that the shots were fired by Oswald, who was arrested shortly after the murder. Two days later, he was shot by Jack Ruby, an owner of a club in Dallas, while being escorted to a car that was supposed to take him to a county jail.

While the US government has insisted that Oswald had acted alone, a popular conspiracy theory suggested that the CIA had been allegedly behind Kennedy’s murder. However, files unsealed earlier in November have confirmed that there was no proof of any connection between Osward and the Central Intelligence Agency.

This article first appeared at Sputnik.