FIGHT: Rosenstein & Wray Vs Congress

Image Credits: flickr, ballance.

Angry exchanges came from both sides as Rod Rosenstein was criticized by Congressmen for conflict of interest, refusing to provide documents & redacting what was provided to the House oversight committees, and for needlessly dragging out the investigation.

The session ended with a House resolution demanding the DOJ to turn over all documents under threat of possible impeachment of DOJ officials.

Matt Bracken joins David Knight to explain “Deep State” in a way that even Christopher Wray can understand (if, as he said, he truly doesn’t know what it means).


