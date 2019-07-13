"Fighting Age" Males: Video Shows Overcrowding at Texas Detainment Facility

A video of overcrowding at a Texas detainment facility shows a large group of young men complaining about not being allowed to enter America.

The clip shows Vice-President Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham observing the scene as the detainees are packed into a holding pen behind a chain-link fence.

“No shower, no shower!” chanted the men.

“Reporters accompanying Pence described the facility as smelling “horrendous,” according to NBC News.

There appears to be a huge disconnect between how the media sees the conditions and how the Trump administration views the situation.

Despite admitting that the system is “overwhelmed,” Pence asserted that CBP officers were performing “compassionate work”.

“These are grown men of prime fighting age,” commented Mike Cernovich.

Many respondents in the thread of the NBC tweet compared the scene to something out of Nazi Germany.

Others were more rational, pointing out that the men chose to try to enter America illegally and could always go back home.

