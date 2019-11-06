Fights, Car Crash And Fatal Stabbing Follow Popeyes Restocking New Chicken Sandwich

From CNN:

A man was stabbed to death Monday at a Maryland Popeyes after he apparently cut a line for the restaurant’s re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him, police said. Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, was stabbed outside the restaurant in Oxon Hill around 7p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Surveillance footage showed several people were waiting in a line specifically set aside for service for a chicken sandwich when Davis entered the store and methodically started cutting in line, police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters on Tuesday. Another man confronted Davis about his conduct, and 15 seconds later the two went out the restaurant door and Davis was stabbed, Stawinski said.

You’re going to love the New America™!

Here’s some more snapshots of our new country:

The madness begins lol Popeyes in Harlem 125th and Lexington pic.twitter.com/3AbjEOxhFZ — LIGHTskin Charles (@hollyandroo) November 3, 2019

so this is what happened at the popeyes in edgewood today🌚 pic.twitter.com/uL8xxTNWDF — cheyenne💃🏽 (@cheyyroberts) November 3, 2019

They Already Going Crazy In Popeyes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rdBHWUwdqJ — DJ Frisco (@DjFrisco954) November 3, 2019

Here’s what fast food joints were like back in 1987:

Next stop, the stars!