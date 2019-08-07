Film Depicts Cop Killers as Folk Heroes on the Run

Hollywood is promoting a movie depicting a black couple on the run after killing a police officer during a routine traffic stop gone awry.

The unsettling opening of “Queen and Slim” sets the stage for the leading duo – described as a “black Bonnie and Clyde” – to be on the run from authorities.

“There’s going to be people on both sides in this narrative and hopefully most are on the right side of history and that we’re part of changing that narrative into a space that does justice for black people,” said director Melina Matsoukas. “The main theme is love and how in our community as black people that’s our best power to fight against injustice.”

During the lead duo’s odyssey throughout a Hollywood caricature of America’s deep south, Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) meet characters seemingly inspired by their exploits.

“Y’all gave us something to believe in, we needed that for real,” said one character, with man asking “Y’all the new Black Panthers? Power to the people.”

The lead couple are later reassured by an older woman telling them “don’t worry, you’re safe here.”

Queen & Slim . This Thanksgiving. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/RN4BXaQVQ9 — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) June 21, 2019



The film’s November 27 release comes two months after a movie celebrating liberal elites killing stereotypical Trump supporters, called “The Hunt,” hits theaters.

